Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

