Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $77.79 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

