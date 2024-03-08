Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Halliburton worth $117,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

