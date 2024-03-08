Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

HALL opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.30.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

