Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
HALO opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
