Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $15.77. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 161,448 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director John J. Gauthier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,556,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,527,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,352,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

