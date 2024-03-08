HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several brokerages have commented on HONE. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,051,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,336,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

