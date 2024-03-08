HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s previous close.
HCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
