HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s previous close.

HCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.