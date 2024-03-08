HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCP. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of HCP opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 over the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

