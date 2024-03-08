HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $25.33. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HashiCorp shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 2,196,680 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 over the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

