HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $152-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.69 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.