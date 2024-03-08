Haywood Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Haywood Securities decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.