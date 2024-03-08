HC Wainwright Comments on Verona Pharma plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verona Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,585,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 142,819 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 527,781 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

