HC Wainwright Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

