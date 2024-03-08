Head to Head Analysis: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Porch Group and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Porch Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.64%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -43.95% -1,182.09% -14.69% Full Truck Alliance 22.77% 5.63% 5.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Porch Group and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $275.95 million 1.11 -$156.56 million ($1.74) -1.79 Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million N/A $58.97 million $0.25 24.32

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Porch Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.