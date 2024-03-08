Head-To-Head Comparison: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 18.91 $94.87 million $0.27 898.59 Sphere 3D $6.08 million 4.04 -$192.80 million ($13.62) -0.13

Analyst Recommendations

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 5 6 9 0 2.20 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $128.19, suggesting a potential downside of 47.16%. Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 3.05% 3.54% 0.14% Sphere 3D -841.11% -419.04% -180.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Sphere 3D on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

