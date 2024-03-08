Head-To-Head Contrast: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A DermTech -659.57% -123.96% -67.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $15.30 million 1.58 -$100.89 million ($3.14) -0.22

This table compares Fortrea and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fortrea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fortrea and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 2 4 0 2.43 DermTech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fortrea currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 495.92%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Fortrea.

Summary

DermTech beats Fortrea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About DermTech

(Get Free Report)

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers. It also offers DermTech Smart Sticker, which provides a non-invasively way to collect skin sample including standard care by using scalpel to biopsy suspicious lesions. In addition, it provides research services and technology platform on a contract basis to pharmaceutical companies which use the technology for clinical trials. Further, the company develops gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products in dermatology; and develop custom gene assays to support the pharmaceutical partners. It sells its products through pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

