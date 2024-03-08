Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Robin George Williams Acquires 6,380 Shares

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams acquired 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,122 ($15,385.20).

Headlam Group Price Performance

Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 207.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £150.36 million, a P/E ratio of 781.25 and a beta of 1.37. Headlam Group plc has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 324.84 ($4.12).

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

Featured Articles

