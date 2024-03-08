Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Herc by 37.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.