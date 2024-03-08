High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$18.25 at Cormark

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
