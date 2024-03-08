Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $645,450,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

