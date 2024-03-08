Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Ivan Schofield Sells 20,000 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £66,800 ($84,782.33).

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £566.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.91. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 410 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

