Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $664,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $6,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.5 %

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,471 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

