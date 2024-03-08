Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.58% of Houlihan Lokey worth $117,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $133.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,530,920. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

