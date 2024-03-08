Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Haywood Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Haywood Securities dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

