Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $11.59 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $527.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

