Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUM. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

HUM stock opened at $340.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.64 and its 200 day moving average is $455.20. Humana has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.