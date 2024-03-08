Huron Consulting Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,199. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

