IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get IAC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 71.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $72,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 58.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.