IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.69.
IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of IAC
IAC Price Performance
Shares of IAC opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
IAC Company Profile
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
