Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Purchases 108 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITHGet Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.53).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 112 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($190.48).

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.76) on Friday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,386.00.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

