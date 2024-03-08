IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE IDA opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

