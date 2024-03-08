Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 7,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

