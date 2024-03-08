Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INDB

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.