Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Shares Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.43. 15,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 372.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

