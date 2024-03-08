Insider Buying: Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider John Sood purchased 200,000 shares of Silk Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$301,800.00 ($195,974.03).

John Sood also recently made the following trade(s):

Silk Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Silk Logistics Announces Dividend

Silk Logistics Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Silk Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.

