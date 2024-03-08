Insider Buying: Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider John Sood purchased 200,000 shares of Silk Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$301,800.00 ($195,974.03).
John Sood also recently made the following trade(s):
John Sood 534,032 shares of Silk Logistics stock.
Silk Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Silk Logistics Announces Dividend
Silk Logistics Company Profile
Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.
