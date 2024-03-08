Insider Selling: Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Sells 260,713 Shares of Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Singer sold 260,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$309,727.04 ($201,121.46).
Brian Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Singer sold 88,727 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$104,875.31 ($68,100.85).
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Singer sold 273,500 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.78), for a total transaction of A$328,473.50 ($213,294.48).
Shaver Shop Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Shaver Shop Group Announces Dividend
About Shaver Shop Group
Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shaver Shop Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Shaver Shop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaver Shop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.