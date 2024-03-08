Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

INSP opened at $205.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day moving average is $184.19. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.