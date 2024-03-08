Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 386642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,672,860 shares of company stock valued at $23,403,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

