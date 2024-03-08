Intel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 313,928 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 231,779 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,838,000 after buying an additional 4,678,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

