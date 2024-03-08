Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.20), reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

