Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 71,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 608% compared to the average daily volume of 10,127 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EWJ stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.