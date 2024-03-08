Investors Purchase High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.48. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

