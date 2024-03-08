Investors Purchase High Volume of Kroger Call Options (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 43,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 272% compared to the typical volume of 11,684 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 9.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

