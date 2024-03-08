Investors Purchase Large Volume of Olink Holding AB (publ) Call Options (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,481% compared to the average volume of 212 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.49 and a beta of 0.49. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

