IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.89. IonQ shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 2,225,432 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. On average, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 193,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

