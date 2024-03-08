IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $89.44 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

