Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $743,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,255.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

