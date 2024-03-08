iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.87 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

