iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Holdings Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,240 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $112,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $28.05 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

