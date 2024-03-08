iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 650.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $143.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

